Bertha Natividad Renteria
1932 - 2020
Bertha Natividad Renteria, age 88, of Midland, TX died Monday July 20th, 2020 at her home, with her family by her side. She was born January 3rd, 1932 in Mineral, San Carlos, Chihuahua, Mexico to Raymundo and Elvira Natividad. Bertha loved spending time with her family - that was the most important thing to her. She loved her grand babies unconditionally. She liked to enjoy her breakfast outside and looked forward to Sundays as she hosted Family Sunday Fundays which consisted of family, food and fun! She loved watching everyone karaoke. She is preceded in death by her husband Angel M. Renteria, two sons Alfonso Renteria and Aurelio Renteria and a grandson Rigoberto Gallegos Jr. She leaves behind 8 children; Andres Renteria of Odessa, Alberto Renteria of Odessa, Arcelia Renteria of Midland, Aida Ruiz of Midland, Anna Gallegos of Midland, Alma Ramirez of Odessa, Aracely Salas of Midland, and Angel Renteria Jr. of Weatherford, TX, as well as 32 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren. A viewing will be held Thursday July 23, 2020 from 9am-9pm with a Holy Rosary held at 7pm at Avalos- Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday July 24, 2020 at Santa Teresa de Jesus Catholic Church in Presidio, TX with Father Mike officiating. Burial will follow at the the Desert Hill Cemetery in Presidio, TX. Pallbearers will be her grandsons Alfonso Renteria Jr., Rolando Gallegos, Rafael Ruiz Jr., Julio Cesar Ruiz, Daniel Renteria, Mauricio Renteria, and Angel Renteria III, all of Midland, TX. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Avalos- Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home Chapel
JUL
23
Rosary
07:00 PM
Avalos- Sanchez and Thomas Funeral Home Chapel
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Santa Teresa de Jesus Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home
1502 N Lamesa Rd
Midland, TX 79701
(432) 683-5577
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Elias Ramirez
July 23, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Marta Carrasco
