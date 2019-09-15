Bessie Jane Davidson, age 82, of Midland, TX, went to be with her Savior on September 6, 2019. She will be missed as our matriarch of five generations. She enjoyed gardening, Levi Garrett Snuff, fried green tomatoes, country music, especially Loretta Lynn and time with her family. A Celebration of her life will be at 4:00 PM, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Clay Porter officiating. Please wear something red in her memory. Following the service please join the family at 714 Legends Blvd., Midland, TX, to share memories. Bessie is survived by her siblings, Eva Lovell, Effie Barnes, Clifton Blankenship; her daughters, Janice Murphy and her husband, John, Joyce Casteel and her husband, Allen; grandchildren, Lori Pike Cartmell, Jason Pike and his wife, Malinda, Shane Casteel and his wife, Tamara, Josh Casteel and his wife, Britni; great grandchildren, Amber and Kayle Jade Cartmell, Dylan, Bailey and Jordan Casteel, Nathan Carbonell, Hayden, Corbin, and Brennon Pike, Evelyn Teske, Aralyn and Gracelyn Casteel; great great grandchildren, Kaden Blu Cartmell, Colton and Eveylnn Gavia, as well as her beloved extended family and friends in Alabama. Special thank you to Rosie Marquez and Cheryl Spinks, her Hospice Nurses and Chaplain Clay Porter. Thank you all for the TLC that you extended to her. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019