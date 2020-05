Or Copy this URL to Share

Bethany Sue (Waterman) Polley, 56, of Midland, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in MIdland, Texas. Bethany was born on July 1, 1963 to Doris and Norman Waterman in Lansing, Michigan. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.



