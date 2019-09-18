Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Ann Byrum. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Betty Ann Byrum, 74, met her heavenly father on Sept. 11, 2019. She was born Jan. 28, 1945 to Earlene Evans Hopper and Durward Jiggs Hopper in Borger, Texas. She was preceded in death by her daughter Tammy Lynn Fly and her brother Danny Hopper. She is survived by her children Lee Ann Byrum, Holly Martin and husband George, Barry Byrum and wife Rodelia, brother Derril Hopper and his wife Carolyn, and sisters Coleen Bruce and Coreen Nye. She had four grand-children, Erica Fly, Kendra Martin, Mallori Martin and Nicholas Eisenhuth as well as three great-grandchildren Matthew, Autumn and Lilly. She loved her sweet granddogger, Ella. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She dedicated her life to family, faith and friends. We will have a celebration of her life at 1 p.m., Nov. 2 at the ShadowGlen Clubhouse, 12801 North Lexington St. in Manor, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial in her name to Hospice Austin.

Betty Ann Byrum, 74, met her heavenly father on Sept. 11, 2019. She was born Jan. 28, 1945 to Earlene Evans Hopper and Durward Jiggs Hopper in Borger, Texas. She was preceded in death by her daughter Tammy Lynn Fly and her brother Danny Hopper. She is survived by her children Lee Ann Byrum, Holly Martin and husband George, Barry Byrum and wife Rodelia, brother Derril Hopper and his wife Carolyn, and sisters Coleen Bruce and Coreen Nye. She had four grand-children, Erica Fly, Kendra Martin, Mallori Martin and Nicholas Eisenhuth as well as three great-grandchildren Matthew, Autumn and Lilly. She loved her sweet granddogger, Ella. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She dedicated her life to family, faith and friends. We will have a celebration of her life at 1 p.m., Nov. 2 at the ShadowGlen Clubhouse, 12801 North Lexington St. in Manor, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial in her name to Hospice Austin. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close