Betty Ann "Betty Boop" Palomino, 67 of Midland, passed away Saturday, April 18th, 2020. Betty Ann was born on February 15, 1953 in Marfa, TX. She was raised in El Paso, TX where she graduated from Ysleta High School. She was a very loving and caring person and always had a smile on her face no matter what. One thing for sure is she did not forget anyone's birthday. She loved hand crafts and playing Uno. Betty Ann was preceded in death by her mother, Irene J Palomino; father, Ascencion Palomino and brother, Danny J Palomino. She is survived by 3 sisters; Belia Quinones of Odessa, Yolanda Palomino of Midland and Thelma Ochoa & husband Arnold of Midland; 3 brothers; Manuel Palomino & wife Estella of Midland, Frank Palomino & wife Patricia of Corpus Christi and Juan Palomino of Midland and numerous nieces & nephews. There will be private viewings and a memorial service will be set for a later date in Ft. Davis, TX where she will be put to rest with her mom and dad. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 22, 2020