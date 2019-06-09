Betty J. Nelson, 92, of Midland passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. (MDT), Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Lovington New Mexico Cemetery in Lovington, NM. Survivors include daughter, Denise Rackley. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 9, 2019