Betty J. Nelson, 92, of Midland passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. (MDT), Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Lovington Cemetery in Lovington, NM. Betty was born on January 17, 1927 to Gladys and Franklin Shockey in Atchison, KS. Betty spent countless hours with friends going out dancing, playing cards, & listening to music especially Willie Nelson. The true loves in her life were her family. She loved having milkshakes at midnight with her grandkids, chocolate (LOTS of CHOCOLATE), and was a die-hard Dallas Cowboy fan. Betty truly enjoyed life to the fullest. Survivors include daughter, Denise Rackley, grandson Ray Rackley and wife Tenesha of Albuquerque NM, granddaughter Derinda Rackley of Dallas TX, grandson Tyler Rackley of Midland, sister Dee Simpson of Leavenworth KS, and three great-grandsons, Anthone, Jaydin, and Ray JR. She is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Nelson, and longtime companion and best friend Charles Gibbs, her parents Frank Shockey and Gladys Phelps, brothers, Bill, Jim, Jack, Louie, & Paul Shockey, and sisters, Loretta Shockey, Bessie Simpson, Rose Cornforth, & Marge Baker. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 11, 2019