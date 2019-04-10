Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean Bledsoe Lathan. View Sign

Betty Jean Bledsoe Lathan, 70, born to Rev Wilbart (deceased) and Daphinie Bledsoe, September 10,1948 in Marlin, Texas "Let Go" of this world Tuesday, April 3, 2019. Service of praise and celebration will be held Saturday April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church 300 North Main Street Midland, Texas 79701. Wake service will be held Friday April 12, 2019 7:00 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Dove Funeral Home of Abilene, TX; viewing Thomas Funeral Home 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Midland, Texas 79701. Friday 12:00-4:00 p.m. Betty the second of six children made education a big part of her life starting with Booker T. Washington, Marlin, Tx. 1967 Levelland High graduate; Bachelor Science West Texas State University Canyon, Texas; and Masters Education Sul Ross State University, Alpine Texas. Her love for teaching carried her to Lamesa ISD, Ector ISD, Midland ISD, Milburn and Midland Academy Charter Schools. She gave her best to students as an English teacher and retired after 39 years for health reasons. She was a woman of status serving on the boards of Midland Community Healthcare Clinic and MTCU Organization. She was a woman of purpose; published author, member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Negro and Professional Women, LINKS Inc. Midland Interdenominational Ministers Wives, past dean, youth director and Mission II president for Progressive West Texas District Association, Ministers and Deacons Wives of Mt. Calvary, Dorcas Mission II, Sunday school, Training Union and VBS teacher. She was a woman of influence; founder and organizer of Women of Strength and Lunch Bunch. She was a woman of love for Carver Class of 67 and especially her family. Betty met and married her true love the late Rev, Robert E, Lathan June 1, 1974. She cherished her role as 1st Lady alongside her husband at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church of Midland, Texas for 28 years. God gave them one son Robert Antoine Lathan who loved, sacrificed and cared for both until separated by death. Betty loved meeting people and talking. Robert Antoine and wife April gave her the greatest topics of conversation, her grandkids, Nyla, Braylon and Raylan. Her passion was seeking the need of others and emerging herself in a solution to meet that need. Betty's report card of life contained A preacher's daughter the pianist/choir director/soloist; Big sister the supporter/role model; Robert's Companion/confidant; Devoted mother and grandmother; Excellent god mother/aunt/teacher and friend. Fulfilling that passion caused her conflict between staying in Midland or moving to Houston so she received an F at Houston Hospice on Wednesday April 3, 2019 @4:27 a.m. - purpose Fulfilled. She leaves to mourn her mother Daphinie Bledsoe of Kingwood, TX; one son and daughter in law Robert Antoine (April) Lathan of Houston, Texas, three grandchildren; Nyla Levette, Braylon Uriaha and Raylan Azeem Lathan; two sisters; Sylvia (Jimmie) Sims of Humble, TX, Mary Bledsoe of Dallas TX; three brothers Dr. Wilbert Earl (Leslie) Bledsoe of Albuquerque, NM, Pervis (Gwen) Bledsoe of Lithonia GA, Larry Bledsoe of Abilene, TX ; brother-in-law; Richard Floyd of Houston, TX; sister-in-law Lottye Burns of Cedar Hill, Texas; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, classmates, and many, many friend. Online condolences may be made at

