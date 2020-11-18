1/1
Betty Jean Miller
Betty Jean Miller, age 82, of Midland, Texas, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. A visitation will be held 4:00pm-6:00pm, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Betty was born to Elwood and Dorothy Magee on June 17, 1938 in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. She moved with her family to Abilene, Texas during her teenage years. Betty met David "Dave" Miller when he called her house while trying to reach a different Betty Magee, and they married on August 25, 1956. They were married 56 years and have two sons and four grandsons. Betty was a member of the Santa Rita Club and volunteered more than 35 years at the Petroleum Museum. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, David George Miller. She is survived by her sons, Larry (Linda) and Roger (Annie) Miller, grandsons, David, Michael, Brian, and Steven, and her sister, Elaine (Anthony) Hightower and nephew Jonathan (Amanda) Hightower. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Midland, 911 W Texas Avenue, Midland, TX 79701. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
