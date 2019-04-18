Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean "Pierce" Moats. View Sign

Betty Jean "Pierce" Moats was born September 16, 1924 at St Mary's Hospital in Roswell, NM to Earnest and Bertha Pierce. She returned home to her Lord and Savior April 11, 2019 and her family was present at her home in Roswell to wish her a Bon Voyage. Betty married the love of her life, C. Stuart Moats, October 8, 1943. This union produced three children which survive her. Son Dan and his wife Sally of Roswell and two grandchildren, Matthew Dyer and Jennipher (Moats) Herlihy. Son Tom Moats and wife Cindy of Midland, TX and six grandchildren, Tommy, Charles, Stephanie, Hunter, Ashley and Sarah. Daughter Becky Winkler and husband Andy of Shawnee, OK and five grandchildren Christie, Tammy, Jennifer, Glen and Christopher. She is also survived by many great grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her husband C. Stuart Moats and her parents. Betty was a stellar member of the Greatest Generation. She grew up on the Macho Ranch north of Roswell and experienced the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, World War II, and many droughts. As a child, trips to town were infrequent and the big reward was a nickels worth of candy. You repaired everything, wasted nothing and never spent money unless it was absolutely necessary. Medical care was a luxury and rarely used unless it was too serious to be patched up at home. Every visitor was an immediate friend. Whoever showed up at the door was expected to eat and in large quantities. Neighborliness knew no bounds. No door was ever locked in case someone came by in need of food, water or shelter. Any passerby in need was expected to enter and make themselves at home, no questions asked. Mom never did understand the dishonesty of robo calls, Social Security scams, calls from desperate "grandchildren" or requests to extend your car's warranty. She didn't understand ignoring neighbors or having to lock doors for safety. "What's wrong with this world?" was asked often, and indeed it had become a foreign world to her. She grew up tough, honest and trusting. These moral principles stayed with her until her death. She had Faith and Trust in God, and always gave the person the benefit of the doubt. She loved all animals (maybe not skunks) including her dogs, cats, horses and cattle. She delighted in the arrival of new calves in the spring and always remembered her favorite horses, Paint and Perchy. Per her wishes, "I don't want to be a bother and don't spend any money on me.", no services are scheduled, and a family memorial service will be held at a later date. What a woman. Go with God mom.

Betty Jean "Pierce" Moats was born September 16, 1924 at St Mary's Hospital in Roswell, NM to Earnest and Bertha Pierce. She returned home to her Lord and Savior April 11, 2019 and her family was present at her home in Roswell to wish her a Bon Voyage. Betty married the love of her life, C. Stuart Moats, October 8, 1943. This union produced three children which survive her. Son Dan and his wife Sally of Roswell and two grandchildren, Matthew Dyer and Jennipher (Moats) Herlihy. Son Tom Moats and wife Cindy of Midland, TX and six grandchildren, Tommy, Charles, Stephanie, Hunter, Ashley and Sarah. Daughter Becky Winkler and husband Andy of Shawnee, OK and five grandchildren Christie, Tammy, Jennifer, Glen and Christopher. She is also survived by many great grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her husband C. Stuart Moats and her parents. Betty was a stellar member of the Greatest Generation. She grew up on the Macho Ranch north of Roswell and experienced the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, World War II, and many droughts. As a child, trips to town were infrequent and the big reward was a nickels worth of candy. You repaired everything, wasted nothing and never spent money unless it was absolutely necessary. Medical care was a luxury and rarely used unless it was too serious to be patched up at home. Every visitor was an immediate friend. Whoever showed up at the door was expected to eat and in large quantities. Neighborliness knew no bounds. No door was ever locked in case someone came by in need of food, water or shelter. Any passerby in need was expected to enter and make themselves at home, no questions asked. Mom never did understand the dishonesty of robo calls, Social Security scams, calls from desperate "grandchildren" or requests to extend your car's warranty. She didn't understand ignoring neighbors or having to lock doors for safety. "What's wrong with this world?" was asked often, and indeed it had become a foreign world to her. She grew up tough, honest and trusting. These moral principles stayed with her until her death. She had Faith and Trust in God, and always gave the person the benefit of the doubt. She loved all animals (maybe not skunks) including her dogs, cats, horses and cattle. She delighted in the arrival of new calves in the spring and always remembered her favorite horses, Paint and Perchy. Per her wishes, "I don't want to be a bother and don't spend any money on me.", no services are scheduled, and a family memorial service will be held at a later date. What a woman. Go with God mom. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close