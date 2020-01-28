Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jo (Ray) Berry. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

Betty Jo (Ray) Berry, 91, of Midland, Texas, peacefully entered the presence of her Lord on January 25, 2020. Betty generously loved her family and friends and will be missed by all. The family will receive friends during visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on January 28, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. A private interment service will be held at Sunset Cemetery in Odessa. A celebration of her life in Christ will be held in the chapel at First Baptist Church in Midland at 2:00 p.m. on January 29, 2020. Betty was born on January 5, 1929, in Hamlin, Texas to Nannie Mae and IB Ray. She spent her childhood in communities in and around Anson, Texas where she completed high school. In 1938, she and her brother Bill were baptized in the Brazos River when she dedicated her life to Christ. She married Joe Roderick Berry on July 1, 1946. Betty and Joe moved to Odessa, Texas in the mid-fifties where they raised their three children. Betty received a degree from Odessa College and in 1970 Betty began a career in personnel services. She was employed by Snelling and Snelling for many years until she purchased that business in the early eighties. She sold her business after 15 successful years. In 2002, she became a co-owner of Albe Personnel Staffing with her friend and business partner, Alma Bird. The two business partners successfully operated Albe until 2017. Betty was a faithful member of Second Baptist Church in Odessa and later of First Baptist Church in Midland. Betty loved ballroom dancing with her dear friend C.W. Oates, and they were active in several local dance clubs. She was skilled in the arts of sewing, quilting, knitting, and crocheting. Betty was an avid traveler who regularly visited sites in the US and abroad. Her adventures include hang gliding in Costa Rica, riding a camel in Egypt, and dodging armadillos along the river during a fishing trip. She also enjoyed playing bridge and played her last game of competitive bridge on January 17. Betty is survived by her three children, son Joe Rodney Berry, his wife Michelle, daughter Ray Nan Loughran, her husband David, and son Russell (Rusty) Simmons Berry, his wife Cara; six grandchildren, Amberleigh, Kelsi, Dylan and wife Eryn, Courtney, Amy, and Carly; three great-grandchildren, Weston, Tommy, Ella; her sister Ann Howle, sister-in-law Hortense Ray, and sister-in-law Eloise Ray. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joe, and her two brothers Bill Ray and Jerry Ray. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Midland Memorial Hospital, Home Hospice, and Visiting Angels for the excellent care they provided Betty during her final days. Memorial donations may be made to Midland Fair Havens, 2400 Whitmire Boulevard, Suite 100, Midland, TX 79705, or a . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

