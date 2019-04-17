Betty Jo Clay Betty Jo Clay, 73 of Midland, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. Viewing will be Tuesday, April 23rd from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a wake service starting at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. Funeral Service is set for Wednesday, April 24th at 11:00 a.m. at Greater St. Mark's AME Church, 401 S. Adams ST. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. She is survived by a son, Floyd Clay Jr.; a daughter, Donna Elaine Clay; one brother, one sister, eight grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 17, 2019