Betty Jo Clay

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jo Clay.

Betty Jo Clay, 73 of Midland, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. Viewing will be Tuesday, April 23rd from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a wake service starting at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. Funeral Service is set for Wednesday, April 24th at 11:00 a.m. at Greater St. Luke's AME Church, 401 S. Adams ST. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. She is survived by a son, Floyd Clay Jr.; a daughter, Donna Elaine Clay; one brother, one sister, nine grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Funeral Home
Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home
2508 N. Big Spring
Midland, TX 79705
(432) 682-3700
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.