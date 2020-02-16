Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jo Zepeda Munn. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Betty Jo Zepeda Munn, formerly of Midland, Texas, passed away on February 11, 2020. A celebration of her amazing life of 93 years will be held on March 14, 2020 at 1:30 at the Neil Chapel on the campus of Carillon Senior Living Community. A reception will follow the memorial service. As a spirited young woman growing up in San Antonio, Texas, Betty Jo attended both public and catholic schools where the sisters tried in vain to curtail her strong will. Their failure set the stage for a beautifully lived life punctuated by her determination and "I can do it" attitude. On February 16, 1946, Betty Jo married a handsome service man, Robert J. (Bob) Munn and became mother to her two children, Cynthia Ann (Cindy) and Robert Jimmie (Jim). Upon their graduations from high school and faced with an empty nest, she began a long and fulfilling career at the Midland Association of Retarded Citizens (MARC) where she served for over 50 years. Working with the many clients (her "guys" and "girls") and their families was her passion and greatest joy. After 60 years of living in Midland where she was a member of the First Christian Church, Rotary and Children's Service League, Betty Jo made the best of a difficult move to Lubbock where she was welcomed unconditionally by the many residents at Windsong on the Carillon Senior Living Community Campus. She enjoyed countless lunches, happy hours, and bridge games, and she found a new church home at the Neil Chapel. Betty Jo is preceded in death by her parents, husband and a niece, Linda Zepeda. Survivors include her children, Cynthia Ann Owens (John) of Lubbock and Robert J. (Jim) Munn of Traverse City, Michigan; her brother, Ray H. Zepeda (Shirley); nephew, Michael Zepeda; and niece, Julie Wildridge all of Fort Worth. Heartfelt thanks go to her many friends and companions who accepted the challenges of loving her and allowed her to defy Father Time and live her life according to her motto: I DID IT MY WAY! In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to: MARC 2701 North A Street Midland, Texas 79705 Carillon Foundation 1717 Norfolk Avenue Lubbock, Texas 79416 Or to a . As a tribute to Betty Jo's remarkable life, please enjoy a chicken fried steak with EXTRA gravy and toast her with a margarita or glass of Beringer White Zinfandel while listening to Frank Sinatra croon "My Way"!

Betty Jo Zepeda Munn, formerly of Midland, Texas, passed away on February 11, 2020. A celebration of her amazing life of 93 years will be held on March 14, 2020 at 1:30 at the Neil Chapel on the campus of Carillon Senior Living Community. A reception will follow the memorial service. As a spirited young woman growing up in San Antonio, Texas, Betty Jo attended both public and catholic schools where the sisters tried in vain to curtail her strong will. Their failure set the stage for a beautifully lived life punctuated by her determination and "I can do it" attitude. On February 16, 1946, Betty Jo married a handsome service man, Robert J. (Bob) Munn and became mother to her two children, Cynthia Ann (Cindy) and Robert Jimmie (Jim). Upon their graduations from high school and faced with an empty nest, she began a long and fulfilling career at the Midland Association of Retarded Citizens (MARC) where she served for over 50 years. Working with the many clients (her "guys" and "girls") and their families was her passion and greatest joy. After 60 years of living in Midland where she was a member of the First Christian Church, Rotary and Children's Service League, Betty Jo made the best of a difficult move to Lubbock where she was welcomed unconditionally by the many residents at Windsong on the Carillon Senior Living Community Campus. She enjoyed countless lunches, happy hours, and bridge games, and she found a new church home at the Neil Chapel. Betty Jo is preceded in death by her parents, husband and a niece, Linda Zepeda. Survivors include her children, Cynthia Ann Owens (John) of Lubbock and Robert J. (Jim) Munn of Traverse City, Michigan; her brother, Ray H. Zepeda (Shirley); nephew, Michael Zepeda; and niece, Julie Wildridge all of Fort Worth. Heartfelt thanks go to her many friends and companions who accepted the challenges of loving her and allowed her to defy Father Time and live her life according to her motto: I DID IT MY WAY! In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to: MARC 2701 North A Street Midland, Texas 79705 Carillon Foundation 1717 Norfolk Avenue Lubbock, Texas 79416 Or to a . As a tribute to Betty Jo's remarkable life, please enjoy a chicken fried steak with EXTRA gravy and toast her with a margarita or glass of Beringer White Zinfandel while listening to Frank Sinatra croon "My Way"! Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations