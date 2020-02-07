Betty Jolene (Smith) Roy, 70, passed away on February 3, 2020, at her daughter's home in Midland, Texas, surrounded by her family. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel in Lubbock, TX. The family will receive friends prior to her service from 9:30 a.m. until service time. View her life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net. She is survived by her one daughter, Kristi L. Abbott, and husband Marcus W. Abbott, of Midland, TX; two granddaughters, Mackenzi Abbott and Madison Abbott; brothers Russell M. Smith, Jr and wife Bev of Krum, TX, Timothy S. Smith and wife Tracey of Monahans, TX; sister Melody R. Houchen and husband Gil of Overland Park, KS; sister-in-law Zotyne Smith of Midland, TX; and numerous nephews and nieces. She is predeceased by her beloved husband John L. Roy, p arents Russell M. Smith, Sr and Betty C. Long Smith, parents-in-law John L. & Max R. Roy, and her brother Jeffery D. Smith. The family would like to thank Hospice of Midland for their support and care during the past months. Hillside Church, 6202 Milwaukee Ave, Lubbock, TX 79424, has been designated for memorial contributions donated in her memory.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 7, 2020