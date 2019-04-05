Betty Lathan

Betty Lathan, 70 passed away in Houston Texas. Funeral services will be held Saturday April 13th at First Methodist Church 300 N. Main St. Midland TX at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday April 12th at MT. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church 303 E. Shandon Ave Midland TX from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Services entrusted to Dove Funeral Home 2500 N. 1st Abilene Tx 79603. Online condolences may be made at www.dovefuneralhome.net
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2019
