Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Linker Tomberlin. View Sign

Our precious, sweet mom passed into the arms of Jesus the evening of February 26th, 2019 surrounded by her loving daughters. Betty Linker Tomberlin was born August 6, 1935 to Doris and Russell Linker in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Mom graduated from Tulsa Central in 1953. She then attended Tulsa University where she was a member of Tri Delta sorority. While at TU she reconnected with a handsome Kappa Alpha, Dwain Tomberlin. They were married on October 25, 1958 and were married for 30 years. Dad and mom's adventure in the oil field led them to numerous places in Oklahoma and Texas eventually moving to Midland in 1975. Mom was a member of Republican Women, Green Tree, and the Petroleum Club Women's Association. Mom loved to travel and we were so lucky to be able to go with her. We have so many amazing memories of Germany, Italy, Ireland, Norway, Greece, Scotland, Australia and New Zealand. Fun times we will never forget! Mom was preceded in death by her loving husband and parents. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Cathy and her husband Richard; her daughter Christen and husband Graham and her favorite grandson Andy. Also surviving are her brother Russell Linker II, her sisters-in-law Carmen Blevins, Doris Robinson, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Her family wishes to thank Dr. Shylesh Ganta and Dr. Michael Miller; mom's angels: Trinity, Adrian and Dina, and the nurses and aides at Manor Park. Everyone who met our mom said she was one of the sweetest women they had ever met, never complaining, and always had a smile. We were so blessed to have such an amazing mom. Family visitation will be held 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Branch at NPW, 3800 N. Big Spring, Midland, TX. A private family burial will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to of your choosing. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

Our precious, sweet mom passed into the arms of Jesus the evening of February 26th, 2019 surrounded by her loving daughters. Betty Linker Tomberlin was born August 6, 1935 to Doris and Russell Linker in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Mom graduated from Tulsa Central in 1953. She then attended Tulsa University where she was a member of Tri Delta sorority. While at TU she reconnected with a handsome Kappa Alpha, Dwain Tomberlin. They were married on October 25, 1958 and were married for 30 years. Dad and mom's adventure in the oil field led them to numerous places in Oklahoma and Texas eventually moving to Midland in 1975. Mom was a member of Republican Women, Green Tree, and the Petroleum Club Women's Association. Mom loved to travel and we were so lucky to be able to go with her. We have so many amazing memories of Germany, Italy, Ireland, Norway, Greece, Scotland, Australia and New Zealand. Fun times we will never forget! Mom was preceded in death by her loving husband and parents. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Cathy and her husband Richard; her daughter Christen and husband Graham and her favorite grandson Andy. Also surviving are her brother Russell Linker II, her sisters-in-law Carmen Blevins, Doris Robinson, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Her family wishes to thank Dr. Shylesh Ganta and Dr. Michael Miller; mom's angels: Trinity, Adrian and Dina, and the nurses and aides at Manor Park. Everyone who met our mom said she was one of the sweetest women they had ever met, never complaining, and always had a smile. We were so blessed to have such an amazing mom. Family visitation will be held 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Branch at NPW, 3800 N. Big Spring, Midland, TX. A private family burial will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to of your choosing. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Funeral Home Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

(432) 550-5800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations