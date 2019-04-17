Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lou Ballard. View Sign

On Saturday, April 13, 2019, Betty Lou Ballard, wife, mother, daughter, sister, "Nana", age 74, passed away due to ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or Lou Gehrig's disease) with her husband, who she called her angel (full-time caregiver) and her son by her side. She was born July 18, 1944, in Phillips, Texas to William Tipton and Helen Homer Addison. She married her Borger High School sweetheart and life-long love, Buddy Dale Ballard in September of 1962. Betty loved to love on people. She loved to talk with, laugh with, and care for strangers, friends, and family. She loved to tell people to call her "Betty Boop" and some were fortunate enough to hear a "Boop-Oop-a-Doop". She collected Betty Boop figurines and dolls and as her disease progressed, she would encourage friends and family to choose a Betty Boop to take with them in hopes that the small token would bring them the happiness that it brought her. Betty was a dedicated wife and mother that chose to work so that her husband could attain his college degree and that her family had a wonderful home. As her children became teenagers, she began work at credit unions, eventually found a passion for the "rag trade" at M. Moose in Farmington, N.M., and finally as a church secretary at Crestview Baptist Church in Midland, TX. All these positions suited her servant heart. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Betty will be forever remembered by her husband, Buddy Dale Ballard, her son, Bryan Ballard, and her daughter, Becky Rejon; her grandchildren, Jessica Gilbert, Jared Rejon, and Jase Rejon; her great grandchildren Addison Gilbert and Andrew Gilbert (due in September 2019); her son-in-law, Michael Rejon and grandson-in-law, Justus Gilbert; her sisters, Mary Lou Runnels and Ora Lee Hill and sister-in-law Sherry Ballard; along with numerous nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, William and Helen Addison. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Crestview Baptist Church in Midland. Memorial donations may be made to The ALS Texas Chapter and the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation which were organizations that Betty supported and loved. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

www.npwelch.com

