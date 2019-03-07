Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lou Barb. View Sign

Betty Lou Barb passed away on March 2, 2019. Services will be held on March 9, 2019 at the chapel at First Presbyterian Church at 1:00 pm. Betty was born to Helen and D.T. Lawson July 25, 1923 in Shawnee, OK. She was preceded in death by her husband Glen, sister Pam Harrelson, son-in-law David Cameron, and grandson Max Cameron. Betty grew up in Wewoka, OK enjoying her childhood and teenage years. Being the wife of a petroleum engineer, she made her home with her husband and children in many places before settling in Midland, TX in 1960. As well as a vibrant wife, fun mother, and creative homemaker, Betty was an avid golfer. She was a long time, devoted member of Ranchland Hills Women's Golf Association. She and Glen shared their passion for golf with their children. Family and friends enjoyed spending time at the cabin in Alto, NM and the condo in Cancun. Fun times with Betty included card games, hula-hooping, playing the organ, big band music, and dancing...always dancing! Betty is survived by her three children: Clark Chambers (Melissa), Melissa Poole, Pam St Clair (Lloyd); nine grandchildren: Dana Kenningham, Stephanie Johnson, Amber Norris, Maggie Gabel, Matthew Cameron, Jack Cameron, Sophie Sterling, and Helen Barfield; 13 great grand-children and one great-great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

