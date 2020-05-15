Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Lou Collier, 91of Midland TX, passed away on Wednesday May 13, 2020. Graveside services will be Friday May 15th at 2:00pm at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements were made with Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. She is survived by her daughter, Delinda Beatty, two sons, Don Chandler and Harold Chandler; 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store