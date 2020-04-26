Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Marie Timmons. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

Betty Marie (Mimi) Timmons, 92, of Manor Park, Midland, Texas was called home to Christ on April 24, 2020. She was a devoted wife to Burl Timmons, and formerly to the late Aaron Giebel. Betty was born on May 31, 1928 in Fort Worth, Texas, to the late Rex and Lila Mae Fairbanks. She was the oldest of three children. Ray and Carol preceded her in death. Betty was educated at Southwestern Bible School in Waxahachie, Texas. Married to Aaron in 1948, they moved to West Texas and the oil industry was their livelihood. They settled in Midland, Texas in 1956. There they raised their four children. After Aaron's death, Betty was blessed to marry Burl on September 10, 1997. They were a joy to watch as they shared in their union these last twenty-two years. Betty became a follower of Christ at a young age and she spent her energies on family and church life through the years. She was generous with her resources toward Christian foreign missions and Midland Teen Challenge, among many. Betty was beautiful, inside and out, and had the most contagious laugh! Betty was also gifted in cooking, baking, and home décor. She will always be remembered for the wonderful atmosphere she created, particularly at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Betty is survived by her husband, Burl; children, Suzanne, Kathy, Jill and spouses; daughter-in-law, Gina; grandchildren, Brooke, Christopher, Rachel, Scot, Eric, Albert, Aaron, Jarrod, Katie and spouses; great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Sydney, Christopher, Teagan, Phoenix, Jake, Mark Aaron, Anthony, Ainsley, Sloane; along with Burl's beloved family. Her son, Mark, preceded Betty in death. Graveside services will be held privately by the family at Resthaven Memorial Park. A memorial service in honor of Betty (Mimi) will be scheduled in the near future. She served the Lord in her years on earth, and now is safe in His arms forever. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Teen Challenge, Box 251, Midland, Texas 79701. Please visit

