Betty Renfro Howard, 89, recently of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and a longtime resident of Midland, passed away on June 25, 2019. Betty was born in Stanton, Texas on August 22, 1929 to Lola and Dan Renfro. She married Bob G. Howard on July 30, 1946 and had two children. She worked for 34 years for O'Neill Properties and retired at age 80. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob Howard; and sisters, Frances Renfro, Mary Ruth Hall and Helen Cervenka. She is survived by her son, Jim Howard and wife Olivia of Birmingham, Alabama; her daughter, Barbara Howard Hueske and husband Joel of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; sister, Dorothy Deavenport of Abilene, Texas; four grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. A private burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Stanton, Texas at a later date.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on June 30, 2019