Betty Ruth Parsons Bertko, 87, of Midland, Texas, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery in Fort Davis, TX. A viewing will be held 30 minutes prior to the service. Betty was born on November 9, 1931 in Houston, TX to William H. and Lillie Annette Parsons. She graduated from Jefferson Davis High School in June 1950. She worked for Houston Lighting and Power Company for many years. Following a move to Alpine, TX, she and her sister, Willa Mae owned The Spudnut Shop. She was an avid garage sale shopper and loved playing games; she and her family have played "Yahtzee" for five generations. She enjoyed crafts, cooking, decorating, the color pink and her family says her favorite thing to do was to move frequently to different Texas towns and set up house all over again. She is preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Bertko; her parents, brothers, William "Billy" Parsons and Clyde Ray Parsons, and sister, Willa Mae Moos. Betty is survived by her daughter, Bridget Jarratt, husband, Keith of Fort Davis, TX; brother, Leon Little, Jr. of Corpus Christi, TX; sister, Betty Jean Slay of Chandler, AZ; granddaughter, Dustie Bartolazzi, husband Emory, their children, Caycen and Turner; grandson Lance Jarratt, wife, Lauren, their children, John Wesley and Amelia Margaret, of Fort Davis, TX; granddaughter, Annette Barraza, husband Eddie, their children Mariah, Vincent, Avery, Sye and Kelston, of Alpine, TX; and "like another daughter" Jan Jacobs, husband, Steve of New Braunfels, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be donated to First Baptist Church of Fort Davis, TX or Veterans Administration (VA) Charity. The family would like to express their gratitude to her "Comfort Keepers": Suzette Doria, Maria Dominguez, Marie Salazar, Yolanda Olivas, Jessica Rey, Belinda "little bit" Coyle, Sarah Collins and Melanie Tudor, as well as, the Nursing Staff of Helen Greathouse of Manor Park, especially Brenda. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

