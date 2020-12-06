1/1
Betty Ruth Walker Dole
Betty Ruth Walker Dole passed away peacefully in her home on November 30, 2020 and will be joining her beloved husband W.E. "Bud" Dole for a little dancing in heaven. Betty was born on December 4, 1927 in Eldorado, Oklahoma. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in music education and had a lifelong love of music and the piano that continued until shortly before her passing. She used these talents for many volunteer efforts in both Houston and Midland, Texas including nursing homes, Casa de Amigos, Gathering Place and Rays of Hope. She especially loved her time at Rays of Hope which was a hospice outreach for children who lost a family member due to death, disease, or incarceration. Betty is survived by a son, W. Scott Dole and his wife Glenda, and a daughter Nan Dole Morris and her husband Bob. She is additionally survived by grandchildren Ryan Dole, Adam Dole, Rachel Morris, Lindsay Morris Pixler and her husband Chris, along with their children Jack and Savannah, and a brother Ronald Walker of Amarillo, Texas, "We learned. We laughed. We loved. We lived" A private family service will be held at Woodlands United Methodist Church on Tuesday December 8th with burial at Forest Park, The Woodlands TX. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Woodland United Methodist Church or The Monarch School, 2815 Rosefield Dr, Houston, TX 77080.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park The Woodlands Funeral Home
18000 Interstate 45 S
The Woodlands, TX 77384
9363215115
