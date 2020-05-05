Betty Sue Houston-Rose
Betty Sue Houston-Rose, 74, of Midland passed away May 1, 2020. The family will receive guests from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel, with interment following at Resthaven Memorial Park. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.livestream.com/npw.

Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 5, 2020.
