Betty Sue Houston-Rose, 74, of Midland, TX ran into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior May 01, 2020 surrounded by her family after her body lost its battle to lengthy illnesses. She was born in Silver City, NM on November 10, 1945 to the late Chuck and Mary Louise (Billie) Houston. They moved to Midland, TX. She was baptized by Brother Wood at Calvary Baptist Church at the age of 8. She graduated from Midland High school in 1963. While in high school she was an active member of the Midland High School Marching Band, and 4H. After High school she married her one and only love Bennie N. Rose and raised their four children while ranching, farming and pursuing her art. Betty Sue was a professional western artist. Her work has been featured on the cover of the Quarter Horse Journal. She loved going to art shows to sell her work. There was no place she went that she didn't make a friend. Over the years she attended several Cowboy symposiums where she took her paintings and bronze sculptures. She taught art in Vacation Bible School every summer of her children's school years. She loved teaching and sharing her talents with others. She was preceded in death by her parents Chuck and Mary Louise (Billie) Houston. Survivors include her sister Johnie Rollwitz and husband Carl of Andrews, TX and her four children: Will Rose and wife Shelbie of Midland, TX, Shelia Scott of San Angelo, TX and husband Russ Scott of Bagata, TX, Melinda Rose-Jackson and husband Gregory of Weatherford, TX , Mary Weddle and husband Joe of Midland, TX, her lifelong friend Ann Wimberly of Midland, TX. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces, and can't forget her 2 cats and her dog Faith. She was a Mother, a Sister, an Aunt, a Grandmother, a Great-grandmother and a Friend She loved the Lord, she loved life, she loved you. She wanted to say thank you. Thank you for your love and friendship, and "Night-Night"...never good-bye, because night-night we will see each other again, and good-bye is forever. "though now for a little while, if need be, you have been grieved by various trials that the genuineness of your faith, being much more precious than gold that perishes, though it is tested by the fire, maybe found to praise, honor, and glory at the revelation of Jesus Christ." 1 Peter 1:6-7 The family wishes to thank Interim Hospice and those who extended your love and support for Betty during her final days. A family visitation will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm at Nalley Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Thursday, May 07, 2020, at 2:00pm at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel, followed by a graveside at 3:00pm held at Resthaven Memorial Park & Cemetery, 4616 North Big Spring St., Midland. Pallbearers will be Morgan Beggs, Lane Rose, Andrew Wright, Daniel Burcham, Davy Brown, Bobby Clark, Skeet Wallace, Scott Wallace, Gregory Jackson. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 6, 2020.