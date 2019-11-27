Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty T. Douglas. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Send Flowers Notice

Betty T. Douglas, 96, of Midland, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She and her twin brother were born on July 7, 1923 in Ft. Worth, Texas to Homer E. and Monette Whaley Tomlinson. She grew up in Ft. Worth and graduated from Paschal High School in 1941. She and her family were members of University Christian Church. She graduated from Texas Christian University, receiving a bachelor's degree in English and minoring in French in 1946. While at TCU she sang in the glee club under William J. Marsh, composer of the Texas State Song, "Texas, Our Texas". She also worked for the family newspaper, the Fort Worth Shopper. Betty married Eugene R. Douglas in September 1946 in Ft. Worth. After his graduation, they moved to Midland, Texas where he began working as a geologist for Atlantic Refining Company. They lived in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and California before returning to Midland in 1979 to retire and be close to their family. Betty loved to observe nature and people and write about them. She wrote letters, poems and humorous stories about life experiences for the enjoyment of friends and family. Her favorite was a children's book, "Mr. Hoot and the Firefly", which she wrote and her twin brother, Ted, illustrated. Betty lived the last years of her life under the loving care of the angels disguised as staff and friends at Manor Park, and particularly at Scharbauer Cottage. They extended the quality of her life and that of her family with their loving patience, understanding, and care. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her older brother Homer E. Tomlinson, Jr. and in September by her beloved twin, Ted A. Tomlinson. Those left behind to honor and cherish her memory are her sister-in-law Frances Tomlinson of Ft. Worth, nieces and great nieces and nephews, her daughters, Carolyn and husband RW Henderson and Barbara and husband Mike Stoltz of Midland; grandchildren Joy Henderson of Lewisville, Texas, Lisa Henderson Thomas and husband David Thomas of Rockwall, Texas, Christopher Stoltz and wife Erica of Midland, Stephen Stoltz and wife Jessica of Allen, Texas, and Michael Stoltz and wife Lauren of Tyler, Texas. She also leaves behind her 9 great grandchildren: Jonathan and Samuel Stoltz; Hadley, Riley, Lindley and Elley Stoltz; and Lillian, Mary Margaret and Eloise Stoltz. Family will receive friends on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home. Graveside services will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Resthaven Memorial Park followed by a memorial service at 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Manor Park, Hospice of Midland, or a favorite . Please visit ellisfunerals.com to leave online condolences. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

