Betty Tomberlin, 83, of Midland, Texas passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Family visitation will be held 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Branch at NPW, 3800 N. Big Spring, Midland, TX. A private family burial will be held at a later time. All floral offerings may be taken to Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Survivors include daughters, Cathy and Christen.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 28, 2019