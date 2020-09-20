Bettye Faye Hickam Hughes, 85, of Midland passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Bettye was born June 27, 1935 in Marlow, Oklahoma to parents Fred Ray and Willie (Willa Mae) Hix Hickam. She graduated from Wichita Falls Senior High School in 1953 where she participated in sports excelling in basketball. She met the love of her life, Chip Hughes, at the age of 17 while roller skating in Wichita Falls, Texas. Bettye and Chip married in November 1953 in Wichita Falls and later moved to California, New Mexico and finally back to Texas following completion of Chip's military service. During these moves, the family blossomed to a total of five children. While raising the family in Lubbock, Bettye also worked full-time for Chrysler Credit Corporation. Bettye and Chip were heavily involved in their children's activities during their formidable years. These activities include Church and Sunday School as members at Calvary Baptist Church, RAs (Royal Ambassadors), GAs (Girls in Action), Choir, Cub Scouts/Campfire Girls, Little League and Soap Box Derby. One of Bettye and Chip's favorite hobbies was racing Stock Cars on weekends with the kids in-tow. Bettye was so competitive that she often raced in the 'powder-puff' series and won multiple trophies. Bettye and Chip were very involved in their children's education while attending elementary school. They were elected to different roles in the PTA (Parent Teachers Association) by other parents and teachers. Bettye and Chip served several years in different capacities including Treasurer, Secretary, Vice President and even to the level of President, as well as becoming life-members due to their outstanding and dedicated service. As the children moved into Junior High school and then High School, Bettye and Chip continued to support their children's education in areas including debate, sports, orchestra and band. Bettye and Chip were also involved with several RV Clubs which allowed them to travel across the US in their motorhome. Soon after, Bettye chose to return to the workforce and landed a role as Ministry Assistant at Trinity Baptist Church in Lubbock. She excelled in areas including organization, training and communication. These traits helped her to extend her service in the church when she obtained her Church Secretary Certification. She then took on additional roles in the Texas Association of Southern Baptist Secretaries, rising over time to the level of National President. While in this role, she traveled to National Conventions and shared with other church secretaries the traits that made her so successful. Several of these acquaintances have become lifelong friends. During this time, Bettye and Chip taught Sunday School to young married couples for more than 10 years. Their affection for supporting others on their walk with Christ evolved into Missionary work as they began taking Mission trips to Argentina and Australia. Bettye and Chip both retired in 2005 and moved to Midland, Texas where they soon became active members of First Baptist Church. They helped to encourage and grow the Joseph Department while continuing to share their love for Christ with others. Bettye loved to engage with others and to be the life of the party. She maintained and published the member directory and monthly calendar of events for the Joseph Department for several years as she was intrigued by computers. Throughout her life, Bettye was an avid bridge player and belonged to several bridge clubs over a span of 60 years. She was blessed with a competitive spirit and excelled at family game night with games such as Joker, Phase 10, Uno, Train, Chicken Foot, Nertz and Wahoo. She was a "lefty" and was quick to let you know that this was her way of having an advantage and thinking outside the box. She will be truly missed as she was a beacon of light upon the hill to so many others searching for the truth. Bettye is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Chip Hughes, who passed in October 2018. She is survived by one brother, Carl and Adalane Hickam, of Lago Vista, TX, son Randy and Noel Hughes of Melissa, TX, son Joseph and Janet Hughes of Midland, TX, son Steven and Linda Hughes of Fort Worth, TX, daughter Tanya Hughes of Midland, TX and son Monty Hughes of Garland, TX. Grandchildren are Jason and Jennifer Hughes of Roswell, NM, Megan and Josh McCain of Melissa, TX, Jeff and Kristin Hughes of Midland, TX, Greg and Amy Claire Hughes of Midland, TX, Amy Sue and Russell Wheeler of Lubbock, TX, Steven Christopher Hughes of Houston, TX, Amber Hughes of Austin, TX, Jonathon Hughes of San Marcos, TX, Ashley Benham of Texarkana, AR, Jordan Johns of Carrollton, TX, Jeremy Hughes of Austin, TX and Zachary Hughes of Garland, TX. Bettye is also survived by 14 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Monday, September 21, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Private graveside memorial will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, TX. In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorials be given to the Permian Basin Honor Flight, P.O. Box 52890, Midland, TX 79710, 432-803-0542, an organization that Bettye was extremely fond of. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
