Bettye Hughes, 85, of Midland passed away September 16, 2020. The family will receive guests from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 21, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene. Survivors include children, Randy, Jody, Steven, Tanya, and Monty. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.



