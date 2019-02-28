Beverly June Mayo

Beverly June Mayo, 75, of Midland, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6:00 p.m-8:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Stonegate Fellowship in Midland. Private family burial will be held at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband, Pat Mayo and son, Jay Mayo.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 28, 2019
