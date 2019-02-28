Beverly June Mayo, 75, of Midland, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6:00 p.m-8:00 p.m. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Stonegate Fellowship in Midland. Private family burial will be held at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her husband, Pat Mayo and son, Jay Mayo.
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 28, 2019