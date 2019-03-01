Notice Guest Book View Sign

Beverly June Mayo, 75, of Midland, Texas passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Stonegate Fellowship in Midland. Private family burial will be held at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Beverly was born on December 31, 1943 to Ellen and Hugh Bratton in Brady, TX. She attended Snyder High School and Western Texas College. She went on to marry Patrick Mayo on August 13, 1961 in Snyder, Texas where they began their life together. She loved crafting, scrapbooking, taking pictures and spending time with her family which included her beloved Pekingese, Jessi Wayne and Tara Nicole whom she loved dearly. She was known for her loving smile and her giving heart and she lived a life that always sought to put the needs of others before her own. She was incredibly strong and resilient in spite of struggling with health concerns for numerous years. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Pat Mayo; Her son, Jay Mayo and his wife Sheri; Daughter-in-law, Laurie Mayo; 5 grandchildren, Sheridan Moore and her husband Michael, Courtney Mayo, Blake Mayo, Brady Mayo, and Hannah Mayo; Sister-in-law, Sue Bratton; Numerous great grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews, great nieces and nephews and in-laws and close friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Ellen and Hugh Bratton; son, Barry Mayo; Brother Ronald Bratton and his wife Shirley; and Brother Lynn Bratton. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

