Beverly Marie Allega Pevehouse, 92, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Rosary service will be held at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Beverly is celebrated and remembered with love and thanksgiving by her daughter, Melissa Ann Hoelscher; and son, Clay Alan Pevehouse.
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 20, 2019