Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800

The family and friends of Beverly Marie Allega Pevehouse praise and thank God for having blessed them with the life, love, and witness of their mother, grandmother, colleague, and friend, who died on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Beverly loved and celebrated her husband, children, grandchildren, and family with intense loyalty. She embraced a strong faith in God's love and care, fully participating and worshipping in Christ's Church. Her life was energized by a strong determination to live in joy, thanksgiving, and service to others. She was the faithful friend and gracious woman whom Scripture describes as "winning esteem." Beverly was born in Corsicana on July 21, 1926 and grew up in the oil field camps and environs of Texas and Oklahoma. Thus it was no surprise that she found there her dear husband Joe, marrying him in 1945 while still in college as WWII was coming to an end. After paying their dues in the oil industry and finding success there, they founded Adobe Oil Company in 1960. Following Joe's death in 1992, Beverly continued to own and manage several family operations as president and chairman of the Board of Pevehouse Resources Corporation. She established the Pevehouse Family Foundation in 2008 to further the family's philanthropic endeavors. Service to both civic and faith communities was a priority for Beverly. She served on the Advisory Board of St. Peter upon the Water: A Center for Spiritual Direction and Formation, the Advisory Board of Governors of the Permian Basin Area Foundation, and the Advisory Board of Gifts of Hope, Inc. Beverly was an Honorary Member of the Midland Presbyterian Homes, a former Board Member of the Midland College Foundation, a Board of Governors Emeritus of the Midland Memorial Foundation, a member of the Board of Governors of the Museum of the Southwest, and a member of the Board of Ambassadors of Big Brother, Big Sisters of Midland. Beverly also served on the Chancellor's Council of Texas Tech University, was the 2005 Honorary Chair of Community and Senior Services of Midland, was a former director of the Stehlin Foundation for Cancer Research, and was a member of the United Way's Alexis de Tocqueville Society of Midland. For many years Beverly and her husband Joe were active members of First United Methodist Church in Midland. More recently, she was an active member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Midland. Beverly loved art, travel, and the time with her family - especially with her four "perfect" grandchildren. She also loved telling delightful stories of all the experiences she had with each of these interests. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband B.J. "Joe" Pevehouse, her rock of safety and faithful friend. Beverly is celebrated and remembered with love and thanksgiving by her daughter Melissa Ann Hoelscher, her son Clay Alan Pevehouse and his wife Silvia, and four grandchildren: Evan Clay Pevehouse and his wife Ashley, Sara Pevehouse O'Neill and her husband Kyle, Laura Catherine Hoelscher, and Katie Jo Pevehouse; she will also be missed by her brother James Allega and his wife Joy. The family is very grateful to those who were Beverly's dear friends, colleagues, and caregivers over the years, especially Jan Watson, Donna Amos, Cressinda Hyatt, Catherine Griffen, and Kathy Patterson, and would also like to extend their thanks to the staff of Hospice of Midland, Nurses Unlimited, and Manor Park for the excellent care they provided. Pallbearers will be, B. Blue Hyatt, Kyle M. O'Neill, Evan C. Pevehouse, Austin L. Ramsey, W. Scott Ryburn and Lucas M. Watson. Honorary Pallbearers will be, H.R. Holcomb, Reed Rubin, Jerry W. Watson and Ralph Wood. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts by made in Beverly's honor to a favorite . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences can be made at

