Beverly Ruth Copeland, 87, of Midland, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Midland Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, December 18th from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00 p.m. at St. Luke's United Methodist Church with Rev. Tom Long officiating.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019