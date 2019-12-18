Beverly Ruth Copeland

Beverly Ruth Copeland, 87, of Midland, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Midland Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, December 18th from 5:00-9:00 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00 p.m. at St. Luke's United Methodist Church with Rev. Tom Long officiating.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019
