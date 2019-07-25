Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Williams Bolin. View Sign Service Information Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home 2812 Midwestern Pkwy Wichita Falls , TX 76308 (940)-692-1913 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lunn's Colonial Funeral home Funeral service 1:00 PM First United Methodist Church Send Flowers Notice

Beverly Williams Bolin, of Wichita Falls, passed away Monday, July 22nd 2019. A visitation will be held at Lunn's Colonial Funeral home from 6:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 at First United Methodist Church following a private family burial. Bev was born on February 18, 1928 in Dallas, Texas to Eugene and Frances Williams. She was raised along with her older brother Gene in Waxahachie, Texas. She graduated from Southern Methodist University in 1949 with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. She was also a member Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. In 1950, she married the love of her life, Robert Lee Bolin of Wichita Falls. Together they had three daughters; Becky, Libby and Ann. Bev lived life to the fullest as is apparent by her many contributions to the community in which she loved. She was a member of First United Methodist Church as well as on the board of the Wichita Falls Symphony, Wichita County Red Cross, Wichita Falls Mental Health Center, Fowler Children's Home, Wichita Falls Museum and Art Center, West Texas Children's Home, Wichita Falls Cancer League, Chairman of the Mission Committee of First United Methodist Church, as well as being the first female board member of the Wichita Falls Country Club. Bev was a charter member of the Junior League of Wichita Falls and served as its President in 1966-1967. During her tenure she was instrumental in instituting the first hearing tests for children in the Wichita Falls Public School system. She was also a founding member of Christ Home Place Ministries (today known as Christ Counseling Ministry) as well as being one of three founders of Straight Street Ministries, a Christian organization targeting at-risk youth. And while she served her community so well, it's hard to put into words who she was to those who knew and loved her. Bev didn't just live her life, she loved it. One of her grandchildren described her as, "the brightest firecrackerever." Bev was beloved by all ages, all walks of life and all who knew her. She had the uncanny ability to light up any room she entered, make any story vastly more entertaining and for someone so small in stature, she leaves a larger than life legacy. Bev had many interests and passions. She was first and foremost a loving wife to her husband of 56 years, Bob, and a devoted mother to their three girls. She was a treasured friend, and at times a formidable Bridge opponent, to those she held dear. However, a role in which some could argue she was made for, was that of, "Nonnie." The MOST FUN grandmother to her nine grandchildren, their friends and later her great-grandchildren. She was the creator of the "back to school marathon" the purchaser of Nerf arsenals and water balloon launchers, the curator of experiences that turned into life long memories and most importantly, the listener and supporter when that was needed most. Bev loved to laugh and loved to have fun. She had a great sense of style and an even better sense of humor. Whether known as, "Mom," "Nonnie," "Bev," "Mrs. Bolin" or "Mrs. B." she had the gift of making anyone feel like their news or accomplishment was the most important thing to her with a well-timed hand clap followed by an exclamation of "Hot Dog!" She was the consummate host and a true matriarch in every sense of the word. She lived life to the fullest and made even the simplest occasion a special one. She purposely and intentionally created a home and life where everyone was welcome. Later in life, Bev was blessed by the devotion and great care from Howard Wherry and Rhonda Brown who she loved like family. Just like family, they sometimes caught her displeasure but were often her partners in crime as well. The family wishes to express their affection and gratitude to the devoted caretakers who were with her late in life, Jackie O'Neil and Christina Miller. The family also wishes to acknowledge the long and loyal service of Gary Hachtel (45 years), Shawna Smith (25 years), Andrew Gutierrez Sr. (37 years), and his son, Andrew Jr. Bev was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Francis Williams. Her brother, Gene Williams and husband, Robert Lee Bolin. She is survived by her three daughters and son-in laws, Becky and Tommy Isbell. Libby and Paul Clark of Wichita Falls and Ann and Bob Eubanks of Midland, Texas; nine grandchildren Bo Clark and wife Brooke, Tyler Isbell and wife Katie, Will Clark and wife Lauren, Lindsey Hodges and husband Slade, Betsy Clark, Thomas Isbell and wife Ashley, Sarah Jane Paton and husband Will, Jack Eubanks and wife Kelley, Hallie Hamilton and husband Sam. Along with 19 treasured great-grandchildren and her "best friend"..her Pomeranian, Spunky. Honorary Pallbearers are: Paul Clark, Bob Eubanks, Tommy Isbell, Bo Clark, Will Clark, Tyler Isbell, Thomas Isbell and Jack Eubanks. Memorials may be sent to Christ Counseling Ministry and Straight Street of Wichita Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family at

Along with 19 treasured great-grandchildren and her "best friend"..her Pomeranian, Spunky. Honorary Pallbearers are: Paul Clark, Bob Eubanks, Tommy Isbell, Bo Clark, Will Clark, Tyler Isbell, Thomas Isbell and Jack Eubanks. Memorials may be sent to Christ Counseling Ministry and Straight Street of Wichita Falls. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 25, 2019

