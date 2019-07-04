Guest Book View Sign Service Information First Christian Church 1301 W Louisiana Ave Midland, TX 79701 Memorial service 1:00 PM First Christian Church 1301 W. Louisiana Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

B.H. Spaw, Jr. left this life on July 1, 2019 at the age of 88 surrounded by his family. B.H. was born on April 7, 1931 to Beverly Hudson, Sr. and Yuva Spaw in Midland, TX. He graduated from Midland High School in 1948 and then attended Tarleton State University. He joined the Navy in 1950 to serve during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1954. He then attended Sul Ross University until his dad became ill, which prompted him to come back to Midland and help his dad run Ozarka Water Company. He met Patricia Kupatt in January 1956 and they were married on March 19, 1956. It was a whirlwind romance that lasted 63 years. B.H. had an adventurous spirit, unafraid to take on any challenge. He traveled and competed in the RCA as a bareback bronc rider for 4 years. He also ranched in Ft. Stockton, worked on the survey crew with the Texas Highway Department and worked at Starr Fidelity Oil for many years. Later in life, he attended Midland College to get his realtor's license and worked for Century 21 until his retirement. B.H. was an avid fisherman and was a lifetime member of the High Sky Bass Club. He also loved playing golf and working as a golf course marshal at Hogan Park. He often spent time playing with a group of men infamously known as the "Hogan Hackers". B.H. was lucky enough to score two holes-in-one in the same year. He said it wasn't luck, it was talent. He was a member at Memorial Christian Church and First Christian Church. B.H. is survived by his wife, Patricia Spaw; their daughters, Shelia Schoolcraft and her husband Eldon; Shara Wright and her husband Johnny; Deanne Edwards; grandchildren Cooper Schoolcraft and his wife Paige; Nicole Schoolcraft; and Gentry Wright. He loved his grandchildren fiercely and bragged on them to anyone who would listen. B.H. was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bob Spaw; and his in-laws, Bruno and Hilda Kupatt. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 5 at First Christian Church at 1:00 p.m., 1301 W. Louisiana in Midland, TX 79701. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Hospice of Midland at 911 West Texas Ave., Midland, TX 79701 or to First Christian Church Food Pantry at 1301 W. Louisiana, Midland, TX 79701. The family would like to thank everyone at Hospice of Midland for all their care and compassion. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

