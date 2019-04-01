Biatris M. Ramirez Portillo, 90 of Midland, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. Viewing will be Monday, April 1st from 3:00pm -9:00pm and Tuesday, April 2nd from 9:00am - 9:00pm with a rosary starting at 7:00pm Tuesday evening at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral mass is set for Wednesday, April 3rd at 1:00pm at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. She is survived by four sons, Martin Ramirez, Israel Urias, Ismael Urias and Jose Angel Urias; three daughters, Antonia (Tona) Navarro, Dora R. Urias and Vicky Gomez; 1 sister, 4 brothers, 27 grandchildren, 60 great grandchildren and 15 great-great grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 1, 2019