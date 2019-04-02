Our beloved mother was called home on March 28, 2019 after a long, wonderful life. Biatriz was born in Lubbock, Texas, January 29, 1929, but lived her adult life in Presidio, Texas. She was a lifelong homemaker. She loved gardening, cooking sewing, needlework and singing, but her greatest love was always her family. She is survived by her seven children: Martin Ramirez, Sr. (Elia), Antonia Navarro, Dora Urias, Israel Urias, Vicky Gomez, lsmael Urias, and Jose Urias (Gloria). Biatriz had 27 grandchildren, 63 great grandchildren, and 24 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Juan Portillo, father Juan Ramirez and mother Nicanora Martinez. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home, 2508 N. Big Spring. Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019, also at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 1906 W. Texas Ave. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Garden Cemetery, 6800 TX 349. Funeral Service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to [email protected] or you can visit the website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 2, 2019