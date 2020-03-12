Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 (432)-362-2331 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Grace Christian Fellowship Church Send Flowers Notice

Biff' William Andrew Eaton, 58, of Odessa, Texas, passed away on March 8, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. Viewing will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, March 12, from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and Friday, March 13, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home located at 6801 E, I-20BL, Odessa, TX 79762. Memorial Services celebrating Biff's life will be at Grace Christian Fellowship on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM. 3450 Billy Hext Rd., Odessa, TX 79765. 'Biff' William Andrew Eaton was born in Gloversville, New York to William Frank Eaton and Charlotte Agnes Frazier on April 3, 1961. Biff went to high school at Midland High and graduated in 1979. He married Penny D'Ann Rainwater on July 12, 1997 in Odessa, at their house. Biff worked for Wagner Supply as Operational Manager for over 10 years. Biff Eaton was an amazing musician and guitar player and played in many rock bands and worship teams. He played on the worship team at Grace Christian Fellowship in Odessa and as the lead guitarist in Atmosphere Worship Band. He played locally in a rock band called Mister Happy. Biff was an avid NHL/Pittsburgh Penguins and Green Bay Packers fan. Biff Eaton is preceded in death by his father William Frank Eaton, mother Charlotte Agnes Frazier, brother Joe Stevens. Biff Eaton is survived by his wife Penny Eaton, his daughter Vanna Murphy, son-in-law Tyler Murphy and granddaughter Ava Salinas. Memorials may be given to Grace Christian Fellowship for the Biff Eaton Music Ministry Fund. Call Grace Christian Fellowship at (432) 335-0117 to contribute or go

