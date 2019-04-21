Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bill J. Williams. View Sign

Bill Williams, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday April 17, 2019. Bill was born on July 27, 1929 in Fitzhugh, Oklahoma to William Williams and Mamie Williams. He grew up in Ada, Oklahoma with three siblings. He attended elementary, high school, and Eastern Central State University in Ada, Oklahoma before transferring to the University of Oklahoma and graduating with degrees in mathematics and mechanical engineering. Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army and served a tour of duty in the Korean War in the artillery and intelligence group. Bill met the love of his life, Betty Loomis, while attending East Central State University. They were married on October 16, 1953 and enjoyed 63 years of marriage before Betty's passing in 2016. Bill accepted his initial job as a Petroleum Engineer with Mobil Oil Corporation in Seminole, Texas. During his time with Mobil he worked in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Bill moved with his family to Seminole, Wichita Falls, Dallas, Lubbock, and Hobbs, NM before settling in Midland, Texas. Late in Bill's career he worked for POGO Producing in Midland and served as Production Manager of their West Texas/ENM operations before retiring. After retirement Bill and Betty moved to Green Tree Country Club and enjoyed many years of residence there playing golf with their many friends. Bill never became the golfer he wanted to be, but still worked at getting better and thoroughly enjoyed the game. They spent most of their vacations at Lake Texoma for an annual family reunion. In the later years of life Bill pursued a love of aviation and obtained his private pilot's license. He and a friend purchased a small private airplane that provided him many hours of enjoyment. Bill and Betty also enjoyed traveling in their RV to many places across the USA, including attending several church building projects supported by the First Baptist Church of Midland. Bill and Betty were active members of the First Baptist Church in the James Sunday School Department. Bill was a deacon, Sunday school teacher, member of the Kairos prison ministry program and served on several church committees. Bill was a devoted Southern Baptist and he and his family were active members of First Baptist Church in the towns they lived in prior to moving to Midland. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brother, Jim Williams, sister, Betty Ann Bailey, and daughter-in-law, Vickie Williams. He is survived by his sister, Pat Williams of Moore, Oklahoma, his son Kent and wife Diane, son Brad and daughter Kim Morris, all of Midland. Bill has 8 grandchildren also living in Midland, Leann Hayes and husband Zach, Lisa Oliver and husband Aaron, Miranda Williamson, Ali Williams, Dylan Williams, Colton Morris and wife Megan, Kasey Morris and Colby Morris. He also has 7 great grandchildren. A special thanks to Legacy Ranch and the caring staff in Bill's care with Alzheimer's during his last years of life. A graveside memorial service celebrating Bill's life will be held on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. Reception following in The Branch at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 3800 N. Big Spring St. from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made to www.npwelch.com Funeral Home Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home

3800 N Big Spring St

Midland , TX 79710

