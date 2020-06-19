Bill Leonard of Midland Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior, peacefully surrounded by his family and pastor on June 16, 2020. Bill was born in Martin County, Texas on September 8, 1933 to Carl and Emma Leonard. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Charlotte Welch Hatton, sisters Evelyn Eaton, Lola Chandler and Eloise Schulke; brothers Jack and Carl (Hoot) Leonard. Bill graduated from Midland High School in 1953. He played football with Midland High and remained a supporter of the Midland High Bulldogs. You can often hear him singing "On you Bulldogs, on you Bulldogs". He joined the Marines right out of high school then he attended Sul Ross University. He returned to Midland where he worked and finally retired from Arco Oil & Gas (BP). After retiring, Bill enjoyed jewelry making, woodworking, photography, fishing, traveling and volunteering at Midland Memorial Hospital, where he was known as the "Popcorn Man" and often driving a golf cart where sometimes he saw old friends and relatives. Bill never met a stranger, and everyone loved him and his sense of humor. Bill especially loved his family and children. His smile and sense of humor was infectious. Bill is survived by the love of his life, Maggie Leonard, as well as sons Mark Leonard and wife Donna of Midland, Texas, Bart Welch and wife Debbie of Choctaw, Oklahoma, Ernie White and wife Rena of Lamesa, Texas, and 2 sisters Vivian Chandler and husband Dub and Frankie Schulke, as well as 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Hospice of Midland for their excellent nurses and staff for all they did for Bill. We would also like to thank Crossland Care of Odessa and especially Pat Bustos. She gave excellent care to both Bill and Maggie. She is truly an Angel of Mercy. Services will be held at Alamo Heights Baptist Church at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 20, 2020 with Pastor Robert Murphy officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made at Hospice of Midland (911 West Texas Ave, Midland, TX 79701) and/or Alamo Heights Baptist Church (1305 North Midland Drive Midland, TX 79703), Midland Memorial Hospital Auxiliary or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.