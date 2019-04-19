Bill Williams, 89, of Midland, passed away Wednesday April 17, 2019. A graveside memorial service will be held Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. Reception following in The Branch at npw, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Survivors include sons Kent and Brad, and daughter Kim Morris, and one sister. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 19, 2019