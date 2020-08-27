Billie Bryant, 90, of Hilltop Lakes, Texas passed away August 23, 2020 in College Station, Texas. A visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, August 26, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 p.m in the chapel of Cozart Funeral Home in Normangee, Texas. A graveside funeral service will be held Friday, August 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m at Marquez Cemetery in Marquez, TX. Dr. Tony Taylor of Hilltop Lakes Chapel will officiate. Billie was born in Jasper, Texas to parents Thomas and Bertha Seal Hall. She was a food services director for many years and employed by several Independent School Districts. She and her husband Thurman moved to Hilltop Lakes in 1986. Billie enjoyed spending time with her family and also enjoyed being a member of her sorority. Billie was preceded in death by both parents, her husband Thurman Bryant and a daughter, Christina Bryant. She is survived by two sons, Thurman "Sonny" Bryant, Jr. and wife Judy of Hilltop Lakes, TX and Terry Wayne Bryant and wife Beverly of Midland, TX, four grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Beta Sigma Phi Sorority PO BOX 1405 Hilltop Lakes, Texas 77871.



