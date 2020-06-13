Billie Guy (Bill) Smith, long time Midland resident and oilfield legend passed from this earth to the hands of his maker on June 10th, 2020 following a short illness at his residence in Blackwell, TX. His body will be at Gilbreath Funeral Home in Stanton, TX. Service will be at 3:00 p.m., Monday, June 15th in the chapel at Evergreen Cemetery, Stanton, TX. Bill was born in Dublin, TX May 19th, 1929 to Harvie and Edna Smith. He was raised primarily in Albany TX where he attended school until leaving to proudly serve in the United States Marines during World War II. Bill married the absolute love of his life, Nona Wells, October 31, 1949 in Albany, TX. Their commitment to each other reflected a true love story and stayed strong throughout their 69 years of marriage setting an example of God's intent for marriage to all who crossed their path. Bill worked long and hard throughout his life. Beginning at three years of age picking cotton in the fields. He never stopped working and always did so with honesty and integrity. He was a happy man with a deep love for God and could often be found at his office around 3:30 a.m. reading his Bible before getting his day started with his "hands" as he called his employees around 5:00 a.m. He called his employees hands as he believed they were all one body working for the same end and it took each of them doing their part, working in unison to have a good outcome. Bill held many jobs throughout his life including rough necking, Borden Milk home delivery, fireman, landscaping and pumpjack inspector/repair person. He had an entrepreneurial spirit. On a prayer and with a great deal of determination he started Bill Smith's Pumping Unit Service in the early 70's and grew with it until selling in 1994. The business grew rapidly due to his good name for honesty and quality work. He continued as an Oilfield Consultant until January 2020. Bill got his pilot license at the age of 16. He loved flying. He named one of the airplanes he purchased "Lit'l Mama", a name he used to refer to Nona when he wasn't calling her "little doll". He loved to fish and hunt. He was a sharp shooter and made sure his family including kids, grandkids and anyone else who might seem hungry had meat on the table. Among other organizations he was a member of the CAF and Sheriff's Posse. Bill was deeply loved and respected by his daughters, every extension of his family, friends and acquaintances. It would be impossible to list even a whisper of the cherished memories of him each generation holds. He was known as a man who stood by his family and friends through thick and thin, never judging for decisions they made whether right or wrong, always willing to lend a helping hand, a giant hug and/or a listening ear. He never met a stranger and never failed to help anyone in need, always without being asked. Best put by his family, he has always been a constant in their life, an amazing man, showing our entire family what a good, honest, hardworking person truly is. The absolute best daddy, grandfather, great grandfather anyone could ever ask for, teaching us and setting the standards of what a man should be. He was a giant among men, a hero for his family but most of all he was a hero for Jesus. He was a member of Kelview Baptist Church and attended faithfully until illness would no longer allow. Survivors include his four daughters, Sandy Jenkins & husband Rocky of Fredericksburg, TX, Vickie Welch Lipps & husband Ray of Blackwell, TX, Nona Gail McCall of Midland, Jeannie Bailey & husband Bob of Midland, nine grandchildren, Shane Jenkins & Michelle, Brent Jenkins & wife Esther, Bill Welch & wife Kitty, Roger Welch, Jr. & wife Rachal, Brandon Lipps & wife Hannah, Shelley Jackson & husband Tye, Tricia Reed and husband Alan, Amber Harris & husband Cody, Amanda Fioretti & husband Tommy, Lucas Bailey & wife Katie and Rainy Hilliard & husband Derek, Zack Woody, Brittany Woody and 29 great grandchildren. A sister Bobbie Draper & husband A.J. and sister Joyce Yates Turner & husband Don and a multitude of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Harvie Smith and Edna Richardson Smith Webb, wife Nona Wells Smith and brother Roland Smith. The family suggest memorials to Evergreen Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 224, Stanton, TX 79782 Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home in Stanton, TX. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jun. 13, 2020.