Billie Jean Green Lanier, 85, of Midland, TX, went to her new home in Heaven on November 24, 2020. A small family celebration of her life will be held in Billie's honor during the Christmas holiday season. Billie was born in Greenville, TX to J. W. "Bill" and Beatrice Green on October 5, 1935. After attending school in Greenville TX, she attended East Texas State in Commerce, TX where she met the love of her life and married Jack Landon Lanier on February 21, 1954. This was after a three-month dating romance and then they eloped to Durant, OK, a fun family fact. The two remained married until Jack's death in November 1971 after a long illness with cancer. Together, Billie and Jack began L&L Well Service in 1968. After Jack's death, she continued running L&L Well Service, the only female owned and operated well servicing company in the Permian Basin oil fields in the 1970's. During this time, she earned her real estate license and sold real estate in Midland from 1969 through 2001. Billie was one of the pillars and supporters of Midland's Alcoholics Anonymous from 1992 until her passing. Billie is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Beatrice Green, husband Jack Landon Lanier, and granddaughter Jessica Jean Benson. Billie is survived by daughters Lori Lanier of Santa Fe, NM, Jean Lanier Benson of Arlington, TX, and son and daughter in law Bill and Jana Lanier of Midland, TX. Grandchildren Andrea VanDolah of Hurst, TX, Landon Lanier of Midland, TX, Hilary Lanier of Midland, TX, and one great-grandchild Margaret Jean VanDolah of Hurst, TX. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association
. The family of Billie wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the Manor Park staff and her wonderful caregiver, Yolonda Jaminez for their amazing care for Billie (our mom, our BeeGee, our BeeBee). Services entrusted to Willowbrook Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Midland. To place an online condolence, please visit www.willowbrk.com
