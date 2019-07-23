Billie Rae Jones, passed away July 21, 2019. A wake service will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at Avalos- Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his wife, Rose L. Jones; son Bruce Shaw and seven grandchildren. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 23, 2019