Billie Rae Jones, 70, passed away July 21, 2019. A wake service will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Billie was born July 12, 1949 in Mart, Texas. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. He is preceded in death by his son, Dale Damand Shaw. Survivors include his wife, Rose L. Jones; son Bruce Shaw and seven grandchildren. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 24, 2019