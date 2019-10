Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BILLIE WILKERSON. View Sign Service Information Odessa Funeral Home 1700 North Jackson Odessa , TX 79761 (432)-334-6812 Send Flowers Notice

BILLIE WILKERSON PASSED AWAY ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AT ASHTON MEDICAL LODGE. SHE HAD SUFFERED WITH DEMENTIA AND COPD FOR QUITE AWHILE. SHE WAS 84 YEARS OLD. SHE WAS BORN IN BARNHART, TEXAS ON FEBRUARY 9, 1935. SHE WAS RAISED IN SAN ANGELO, TEXAS. SHE MOVED TO MIDLAND IN THE MID 70'S WHERE SHE WAS CO-OWNER OF BILL WILKERSON ROOFING AND CONSTRUCTION. SHE MOVED BACK TO SAN ANGELO IN THE EARLY 90'S WHERE SHE STARTED A NEW BUSINESS, AS SOLE OWNER OF CONCHO WEST ROOFING COMPANY. UPONRETIREMENT, SHE REMAINED IN SAN ANGELO WHERE SHE CARED FOR HER MOTHER UNTIL HER PASSING IN 2010. AT THAT TIME, SHE MOVED BACK TO MIDLAND TO BE NEAR HER CHILDREN AND GRANDCHILDREN. IN 2013, HER BELOVED FIRST BORN AND BEST FRIEND,SHERRY, PASSED AWAY. BILLIE NEVER FULLY RECOVERED FROM THAT DEVASTATING EVENT. DEMENTIA WORMED ITS WAY INTO HER WORLDWITH INCREASING SPEED AND ALONG WITH THE COMPLICATIONS OF COPD, HER HEALTH BEGAN TO FAIL. IN 2016, SHE MOVED INTO ASHTON MEDICAL LODGE WHERE SHE RESIDED UNTIL HER PASSING. SHE WAS PRECEDED IN DEATH BY HER PARENTS, BILL AND VERNA MCGARY, HER DAUGHTER, SHERRY CONSTABLE AND HER GRANDDAUGHTER KRISTYN KLATT. SHE IS SURVIVED BY HER SON, JERROUL J MCMELLON AND HIS WIFE, TAWNNEY, OF HEMPSTEAD, TEXAS. HER DAUGHTER, CYDNE ROBBINS AND HER HUSBAND, BRYAN OF MIDLAND, TEXAS. HER SON IN LAW, J.D. CONSTABLE AND HIS COMPANION, MARTI MESA GUTIERREZ OF MIDLAND. HER GRANCHILDREN, JENNIFER DIAZ AND HUSBAND, SERGIO OF MIDLAND. JUSTIN CONSTABLE AND WIFE JENNIFER OF MIDLAND, JEREMY MCMELLON AND WIFE , ELIZABETH OF MIDLAND, WHYTNE EVANS AND HUSBAND, WILL OF SAN ANGELO, STEPHANIE COOPER AND HUSBAND RYAN, OF DENAIR, CALIFORNIA, CORY KLATT OF MIDLAND. AND SEVERAL GREAT GRANDCHILDREN. WE WOULD LIKE TO THANK THE STAFF AT ASHTON MEDICAL LODGE AND HOSPICE OF MIDLAND FOR THE OUTSTANDING CARE THAT WAS ADMINISTERED DURING OUR MOTHERS TIME THERE. DEMENTIA STOLE SO MUCH OF OUR MOTHER FROM US, KNOWING THAT SHE WAS CARED FOR DURING THAT TIME AND THE SUPPORT THAT WE RECEIVED, MADE OUR LAST MONTHS WITH OUR MOTHER SO VERY SPECIAL. THE FAMILY WILL CELEBRATE THE LIFE OF THIS WONDERFUL WOMAN, SIMPLY BUT WITH MUCH LOVE AND THE SHARING OF PRECIOUS MEMORIES AT THE HOME OF HER DAUGHTER FRIDAY EVENING. WE WOULD ASK THAT YOU REMEMBER THE ELDERLY THAT RESIDE IN NURSING FACILITIES. THESE SPECIAL PEOPLE, OFTENTIMES, DO NOT HAVE FAMILIES AND WOULD BENEFIT GREATLY FROM YOUR TIME.

