Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Bob Auburg. View Sign Service Information Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 (432)-683-5555 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 View Map Service 10:00 AM Ellis Funeral Home 801 Andrews Highway Midland , TX 79701 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Billy Bob Auburg of Midland, Texas passed March 14, 2020 at Midland Memorial Hospital. Billy was born on August 7, 1929 in Turkey, Texas to Frederick David Auburg and Ruth Eldora Spinks. Billy was married to George Ann Hammock Auburg on December 22, 1949. Together they had two sons George Randell "Randy" Auburg and Taylor Ray Auburg. He lived in many places including Turkey, Quitaque, Notrees, Odessa, El Paso, and finally Midland, all of Texas. Billy enjoyed reading westerns and watching them on T.V. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 50 years. Billy was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged. Billy was employed by Texaco for over 20 years in various locations from El Paso to the Permian Basin. Afterwards, he owned and operated a private civil construction company based in Midland for 30 years. Billy is preceded in death by his wife George Ann, his parents Frederick David and Ruth Eldora Auburg, his brothers David, Dennis, Dean, Charlie, and Joe and his sisters Gennell, Maggie and Annis. Billy is survived by his sons George Randell "Randy" Auburg of Midland, Texas and Taylor Ray Auburg of College Station, Texas, seven grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and his long-time friend Veda (Pete) Morris. Pallbearers helping with the service will be Carl Auburg, Brian Auburg, Clayton Auburg, Jeff Donnell, Reese Donnell, Cole Donnell, M.V. Farmer, and Tom Cross. A visitation will be held on Wednesday March the 18th from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at Ellis Funeral Home and a service will be held on Thursday March the 19th at 10:00 am at Ellis Funeral Home as well, the internment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park of Midland, Texas. Services entrusted to Ellis Funeral Home.

Billy Bob Auburg of Midland, Texas passed March 14, 2020 at Midland Memorial Hospital. Billy was born on August 7, 1929 in Turkey, Texas to Frederick David Auburg and Ruth Eldora Spinks. Billy was married to George Ann Hammock Auburg on December 22, 1949. Together they had two sons George Randell "Randy" Auburg and Taylor Ray Auburg. He lived in many places including Turkey, Quitaque, Notrees, Odessa, El Paso, and finally Midland, all of Texas. Billy enjoyed reading westerns and watching them on T.V. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 50 years. Billy was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged. Billy was employed by Texaco for over 20 years in various locations from El Paso to the Permian Basin. Afterwards, he owned and operated a private civil construction company based in Midland for 30 years. Billy is preceded in death by his wife George Ann, his parents Frederick David and Ruth Eldora Auburg, his brothers David, Dennis, Dean, Charlie, and Joe and his sisters Gennell, Maggie and Annis. Billy is survived by his sons George Randell "Randy" Auburg of Midland, Texas and Taylor Ray Auburg of College Station, Texas, seven grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and his long-time friend Veda (Pete) Morris. Pallbearers helping with the service will be Carl Auburg, Brian Auburg, Clayton Auburg, Jeff Donnell, Reese Donnell, Cole Donnell, M.V. Farmer, and Tom Cross. A visitation will be held on Wednesday March the 18th from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at Ellis Funeral Home and a service will be held on Thursday March the 19th at 10:00 am at Ellis Funeral Home as well, the internment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park of Midland, Texas. Services entrusted to Ellis Funeral Home. Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close